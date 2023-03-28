Why News Corporation (NWSA) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

News Corporation (NASDAQ: NWSA) is -9.40% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.87 and a high of $23.07 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NWSA stock was last observed hovering at around $16.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.27% off its average median price target of $24.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.14% off the consensus price target high of $29.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 23.16% higher than the price target low of $21.46 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.49, the stock is 0.27% and -9.97% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.26 million and changing 1.66% at the moment leaves the stock -4.89% off its SMA200. NWSA registered -26.87% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 7.57%.

The stock witnessed a -5.45% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.41%, and is 2.61% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.03% over the week and 2.19% over the month.

News Corporation (NWSA) has around 25500 employees, a market worth around $9.48B and $10.16B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 32.33 and Fwd P/E is 23.16. Profit margin for the company is 2.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.89% and -28.52% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.70%).

News Corporation (NWSA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for News Corporation (NWSA) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

News Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 89.10% this year.

News Corporation (NWSA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 576.00M, and float is at 495.38M with Short Float at 1.69%.

News Corporation (NWSA) Insider Activity

A total of 40 insider transactions have happened at News Corporation (NWSA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Pitofsky David B,the company’sGeneral Counsel. SEC filings show that Pitofsky David B sold 23,750 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 03 at a price of $17.23 per share for a total of $0.41 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63956.0 shares.

News Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 15 that Pitofsky David B (General Counsel) sold a total of 82,028 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 15 and was made at $18.73 per share for $1.54 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 87706.0 shares of the NWSA stock.

News Corporation (NWSA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) that is trading -27.07% down over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) that is -27.63% lower over the same period. Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) is -40.09% down on the 1-year trading charts.