Why QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) is 32.63% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.11 and a high of $22.21 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The QS stock was last observed hovering at around $7.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06% off its average median price target of $9.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.64% off the consensus price target high of $11.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -150.67% lower than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.52, the stock is -5.76% and -11.01% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.21 million and changing -0.79% at the moment leaves the stock -14.93% off its SMA200. QS registered -57.68% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -16.91%.

The stock witnessed a -17.18% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 33.33%, and is -0.53% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.71% over the week and 6.71% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 47.16% and -66.14% from its 52-week high.

QuantumScape Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -736.70% this year.

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 436.93M, and float is at 266.78M with Short Float at 19.61%.

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Insider Activity

A total of 44 insider transactions have happened at QuantumScape Corporation (QS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 26 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Singh Jagdeep,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Singh Jagdeep sold 355,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 08 at a price of $7.78 per share for a total of $2.76 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.97 million shares.

QuantumScape Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 07 that Singh Jagdeep (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 301,406 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 07 and was made at $8.37 per share for $2.52 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.97 million shares of the QS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 07, Singh Mohit (Chief Development Officer) disposed off 13,279 shares at an average price of $8.34 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 564,478 shares of QuantumScape Corporation (QS).