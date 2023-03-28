Why should you keep an eye on Cano Health Inc. (CANO)?

Cano Health Inc. (NYSE: CANO) is -18.98% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.98 and a high of $9.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CANO stock was last observed hovering at around $1.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01%.

Currently trading at $1.11, the stock is -15.40% and -21.20% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.98 million and changing 0.91% at the moment leaves the stock -71.20% off its SMA200. CANO registered -83.46% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -87.49%.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -28.85% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.83%, and is 11.00% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.55% over the week and 11.16% over the month.

Cano Health Inc. (CANO) has around 2700 employees, a market worth around $586.28M and $2.74B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -7.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.27% and -88.62% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-34.90%).

Cano Health Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/07/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -794.90% this year.

Cano Health Inc. (CANO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 242.44M, and float is at 170.47M with Short Float at 17.90%.

Cano Health Inc. (CANO) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Cano Health Inc. (CANO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 2 times.