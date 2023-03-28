Why TAL Education Group (TAL) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) is -16.31% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.61 and a high of $10.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TAL stock was last observed hovering at around $6.02 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.12% off its average median price target of $8.70 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.04% off the consensus price target high of $10.18 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -103.45% lower than the price target low of $2.90 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.90, the stock is -11.25% and -16.68% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.6 million and changing -1.99% at the moment leaves the stock 2.04% off its SMA200. TAL registered 77.71% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 23.43%.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -16.55% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -41.47%, and is 4.98% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.75% over the week and 6.48% over the month.

TAL Education Group (TAL) has around 16200 employees, a market worth around $3.03B and $1.29B in sales. Fwd P/E is 32.78. Profit margin for the company is -15.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 126.05% and -43.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-31.90%).

TAL Education Group (TAL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for TAL Education Group (TAL) is a “Hold”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

TAL Education Group is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -828.30% this year.

TAL Education Group (TAL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 634.86M, and float is at 353.83M with Short Float at 9.05%.

TAL Education Group (TAL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include ATA Creativity Global (AACG) that is trading 26.39% up over the past 12 months and New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) that is 178.65% higher over the same period.