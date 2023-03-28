Will Baudax Bio Inc. (BXRX) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Baudax Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: BXRX) is -38.99% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.25 and a high of $80.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BXRX stock was last observed hovering at around $1.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.39% off its average median price target of $24.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 91.92% off the consensus price target high of $24.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 91.92% higher than the price target low of $24.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.94, the stock is 14.19% and -22.60% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.01 million and changing 25.16% at the moment leaves the stock -84.52% off its SMA200. BXRX registered -97.57% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -81.35%.

The stock witnessed a -13.39% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -29.45%, and is 19.75% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.25% over the week and 14.12% over the month.

Baudax Bio Inc. (BXRX) has around 9 employees, a market worth around $5.01M and $1.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 55.20% and -97.60% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (332.20%).

Baudax Bio Inc. (BXRX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Baudax Bio Inc. (BXRX) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Baudax Bio Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 56.30% this year.

Baudax Bio Inc. (BXRX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 0.75M, and float is at 0.50M with Short Float at 8.75%.

Baudax Bio Inc. (BXRX) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Baudax Bio Inc. (BXRX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by HENWOOD GERALDINE,the company’sPresident and CEO. SEC filings show that HENWOOD GERALDINE bought 1,200 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 15 at a price of $2.55 per share for a total of $3057.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2427.0 shares.