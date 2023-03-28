Will Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (CYCN) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CYCN) is -17.71% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.35 and a high of $1.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CYCN stock was last observed hovering at around $0.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1%.

Currently trading at $0.54, the stock is -6.36% and -16.80% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.64 million and changing 23.71% at the moment leaves the stock -21.83% off its SMA200. CYCN registered -55.37% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -35.79%.

The stock witnessed a -11.48% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.68%, and is -0.92% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.45% over the week and 13.97% over the month.

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (CYCN) has around 16 employees, a market worth around $24.72M and $1.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 54.29% and -61.43% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-422.60%).

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (CYCN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (CYCN) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 23.10% this year.

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (CYCN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 43.51M, and float is at 41.10M with Short Float at 0.34%.

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (CYCN) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (CYCN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.