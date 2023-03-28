WTI Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI) Now

W&T Offshore Inc. (NYSE: WTI) is -9.68% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.57 and a high of $9.16 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WTI stock was last observed hovering at around $4.82 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.22% off its average median price target of $10.20 for the next 12 months. It is also 56.17% off the consensus price target high of $11.50 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 43.37% higher than the price target low of $8.90 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.04, the stock is -4.81% and -11.33% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.45 million and changing 4.56% at the moment leaves the stock -16.28% off its SMA200. WTI registered 18.87% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -2.89%.

The stock witnessed a -10.48% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.53%, and is 11.26% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.01% over the week and 6.65% over the month.

W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI) has around 365 employees, a market worth around $732.06M and $921.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.17. Profit margin for the company is 25.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 41.18% and -44.98% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (57.10%).

W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

W&T Offshore Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 646.50% this year.

W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 143.49M, and float is at 93.99M with Short Float at 15.71%.

W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 9 times.

W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) that is trading -43.98% down over the past 12 months.