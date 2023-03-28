Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: XEL) is -6.87% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $56.89 and a high of $77.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The XEL stock was last observed hovering at around $65.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.26%.

Currently trading at $65.29, the stock is 0.35% and -2.67% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.91 million and changing -0.40% at the moment leaves the stock -5.34% off its SMA200. XEL registered -6.57% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.76%.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -0.79% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.77%, and is -3.12% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.97% over the week and 2.57% over the month.

Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) has around 11982 employees, a market worth around $34.67B and $15.31B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.59 and Fwd P/E is 18.11. Profit margin for the company is 11.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.77% and -15.93% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.20%).

Xcel Energy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 7.30% this year.

Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 550.00M, and float is at 546.12M with Short Float at 1.47%.

Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) Insider Activity

A total of 35 insider transactions have happened at Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 25 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Prager Frank P,the company’sSVP, Strategy, Security & Ext. SEC filings show that Prager Frank P sold 737 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 09 at a price of $65.00 per share for a total of $47905.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29340.0 shares.

Xcel Energy Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 16 that Prager Frank P (SVP, Strategy, Security & Ext.) sold a total of 1,138 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 16 and was made at $68.48 per share for $77932.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 28036.0 shares of the XEL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 25, Williams Kim (Director) disposed off 2,000 shares at an average price of $76.21 for $0.15 million. The insider now directly holds 99,993 shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL).

Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) that is trading -9.87% down over the past 12 months and The Southern Company (SO) that is -1.53% lower over the same period. Dominion Energy Inc. (D) is -34.23% down on the 1-year trading charts.