Aegon N.V. (AEG) 2023 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 42.36% Upside

Aegon N.V. (NYSE: AEG) is -17.66% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.76 and a high of $5.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AEG stock was last observed hovering at around $4.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $5.84 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.36% off the consensus price target high of $7.20 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -9.21% lower than the price target low of $3.80 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.15, the stock is -11.01% and -18.66% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.63 million and changing -0.48% at the moment leaves the stock -11.69% off its SMA200. AEG registered -20.65% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 1.47%.

The stock witnessed a -19.42% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -19.26%, and is -5.90% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.72% over the week and 2.53% over the month.

Aegon N.V. (AEG) has around 19087 employees, a market worth around $9.09B and -$12888.00M in sales. Fwd P/E is 5.39. Distance from 52-week low is 10.52% and -29.54% from its 52-week high.

Aegon N.V. (AEG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Aegon N.V. (AEG) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Aegon N.V. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/17/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -213.00% this year.

Aegon N.V. (AEG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.00B, and float is at 1.71B with Short Float at 0.12%.

Aegon N.V. (AEG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) that is trading -69.35% down over the past 12 months and Prudential plc (PUK) that is -10.14% lower over the same period. MetLife Inc. (MET) is -22.25% down on the 1-year trading charts.