Alcon Inc. (ALC) 2023 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 28.8% Upside

Alcon Inc. (NYSE: ALC) is -1.33% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $55.21 and a high of $81.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ALC stock was last observed hovering at around $68.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.67% off its average median price target of $85.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.8% off the consensus price target high of $95.00 offered by 27 analysts, but current levels are 0.63% higher than the price target low of $68.07 for the same period.

Currently trading at $67.64, the stock is 1.42% and -5.17% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.34 million and changing -0.98% at the moment leaves the stock -0.63% off its SMA200. ALC registered -11.32% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 15.49%.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -4.31% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.16%, and is 0.27% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.96% over the week and 2.04% over the month.

Alcon Inc. (ALC) has around 25178 employees, a market worth around $33.15B and $8.72B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 96.63 and Fwd P/E is 23.32. Distance from 52-week low is 22.51% and -17.49% from its 52-week high.

Alcon Inc. (ALC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Alcon Inc. (ALC) is a “Overweight”. 27 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 17 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 15.60% this year.

Alcon Inc. (ALC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 490.09M, and float is at 489.52M with Short Float at 1.17%.

Alcon Inc. (ALC) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Alcon Inc. (ALC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.