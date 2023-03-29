AMMO Inc. (POWW) – The 33.67% Upside Potential Remains

AMMO Inc. (NASDAQ: POWW) is 15.03% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.56 and a high of $6.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The POWW stock was last observed hovering at around $1.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.23% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.67% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 0.5% higher than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.99, the stock is 5.51% and -4.23% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.91 million and changing 13.07% at the moment leaves the stock -35.15% off its SMA200. POWW registered -58.11% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -35.39%.

The stock witnessed a 3.11% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.06%, and is 17.06% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.78% over the week and 5.76% over the month.

AMMO Inc. (POWW) has around 359 employees, a market worth around $216.81M and $217.90M in sales. Fwd P/E is 117.06. Profit margin for the company is 11.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 27.56% and -67.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.00%).

AMMO Inc. (POWW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AMMO Inc. (POWW) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AMMO Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/31/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 288.70% this year.

AMMO Inc. (POWW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 116.93M, and float is at 87.87M with Short Float at 5.57%.

AMMO Inc. (POWW) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at AMMO Inc. (POWW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Smith Jared Rowe,the company’sPresident & COO. SEC filings show that Smith Jared Rowe bought 55,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 23 at a price of $1.60 per share for a total of $88025.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.1 million shares.

AMMO Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 22 that Smith Jared Rowe (President & COO) bought a total of 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 22 and was made at $2.04 per share for $0.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 50000.0 shares of the POWW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 02, Goodmanson Robert (President) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $2.22 for $22200.0. The insider now directly holds 234,616 shares of AMMO Inc. (POWW).