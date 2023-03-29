Analysts suggest i-80 Gold Corp. (IAUX) could spike 40.69% in a year

i-80 Gold Corp. (AMEX: IAUX) is -14.18% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.52 and a high of $3.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The IAUX stock was last observed hovering at around $2.29 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.13% off its average median price target of $3.66 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.69% off the consensus price target high of $4.08 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 21.68% higher than the price target low of $3.09 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.42, the stock is 10.13% and -0.59% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.24 million and changing 5.68% at the moment leaves the stock 10.66% off its SMA200. IAUX registered -15.68% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 55.13%.

The stock witnessed a 5.22% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.26%, and is 12.56% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.47% over the week and 5.02% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 59.21% and -23.90% from its 52-week high.

i-80 Gold Corp. (IAUX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for i-80 Gold Corp. (IAUX) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

i-80 Gold Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/09/2023.

i-80 Gold Corp. (IAUX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 240.37M, and float is at 135.27M with Short Float at 2.72%.

i-80 Gold Corp. (IAUX) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at i-80 Gold Corp. (IAUX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 8 times.