Analysts suggest Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) could spike 35.94% in a year

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) is -0.02% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $251.51 and a high of $410.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LULU stock was last observed hovering at around $317.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.09% off its average median price target of $390.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.94% off the consensus price target high of $500.00 offered by 31 analysts, but current levels are -60.16% lower than the price target low of $200.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $320.31, the stock is 5.61% and 3.33% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.17 million and changing 0.97% at the moment leaves the stock 1.94% off its SMA200. LULU registered -0.26% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 8.70%.

The stock witnessed a 3.23% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.82%, and is 7.20% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.82% over the week and 2.67% over the month.

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) has around 29000 employees, a market worth around $40.19B and $7.47B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 35.22 and Fwd P/E is 28.42. Profit margin for the company is 15.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 27.35% and -22.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (35.60%).

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) is a “Overweight”. 31 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 19 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Lululemon Athletica Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 66.30% this year.

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 127.51M, and float is at 111.86M with Short Float at 2.81%.

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Henry Kathryn,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Henry Kathryn sold 189 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 12 at a price of $351.80 per share for a total of $66491.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4102.0 shares.

Lululemon Athletica Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 15 that Gibson Kourtney (Director) bought a total of 200 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 15 and was made at $280.12 per share for $56024.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1302.0 shares of the LULU stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NIKE Inc. (NKE) that is trading -11.84% down over the past 12 months.