Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (ARI) 2023 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 22.42% Upside

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (NYSE: ARI) is -13.48% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.91 and a high of $14.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ARI stock was last observed hovering at around $9.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $11.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.42% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 15.36% higher than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.31, the stock is -8.18% and -16.73% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.55 million and changing 0.11% at the moment leaves the stock -16.52% off its SMA200. ARI registered -35.03% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -2.10%.

The stock witnessed a -19.53% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -17.61%, and is -3.12% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.31% over the week and 4.33% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 5.86 and Fwd P/E is 5.73. Profit margin for the company is 43.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.70% and -36.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.00%).

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (ARI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (ARI) is a “Hold”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.10, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/25/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 15.30% this year.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (ARI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 140.60M, and float is at 139.56M with Short Float at 4.35%.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (ARI) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (ARI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by ROTHSTEIN STUART,the company’sPresident & CEO. SEC filings show that ROTHSTEIN STUART bought 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 07 at a price of $11.18 per share for a total of $0.17 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.45 million shares.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 17 that Carlton Pamela G (Director) sold a total of 833 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 17 and was made at $12.78 per share for $10647.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 11229.0 shares of the ARI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 17, BIDERMAN MARK C (Director) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $12.68 for $0.13 million. The insider now directly holds 65,663 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (ARI).

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (ARI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Realty Income Corporation (O) that is trading -10.14% down over the past 12 months. New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT) is -29.89% down on the 1-year trading charts.