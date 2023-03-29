Are we looking at the next big move in Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (ADN)?

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ADN) is -41.44% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.03 and a high of $4.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ADN stock was last observed hovering at around $1.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $9.35 for the next 12 months. It is also 92.79% off the consensus price target high of $14.70 offered by analysts, but current levels are 73.5% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.06, the stock is -26.31% and -38.34% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.13 million and changing -1.85% at the moment leaves the stock -53.35% off its SMA200. ADN registered -55.56% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -66.35%.

The stock witnessed a -40.45% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -40.78%, and is -18.46% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.23% over the week and 10.50% over the month.

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (ADN) has around 200 employees, a market worth around $59.31M and $8.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 2.91% and -76.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-33.10%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -561.80% this year.

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (ADN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 51.72M, and float is at 25.07M with Short Float at 8.56%.

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (ADN) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (ADN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 0 times.