Are we looking at the next big move in Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN)?

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN) is -12.25% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.26 and a high of $2.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CENN stock was last observed hovering at around $0.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0%.

Currently trading at $0.39, the stock is -14.12% and -31.14% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.05 million and changing -2.10% at the moment leaves the stock -60.90% off its SMA200. CENN registered -83.36% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -62.51%.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -27.26% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 21.03%, and is -9.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.86% over the week and 9.51% over the month.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) has around 260 employees, a market worth around $101.41M and $11.16M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 48.50% and -85.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.20%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 99.00% this year.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 261.26M, and float is at 161.26M with Short Float at 5.69%.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.