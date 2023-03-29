Are we looking at the next big move in nCino Inc. (NCNO)?

nCino Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO) is -15.43% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.58 and a high of $47.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NCNO stock was last observed hovering at around $22.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $32.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 49.18% off the consensus price target high of $44.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -1.64% lower than the price target low of $22.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $22.36, the stock is -7.11% and -16.06% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.55 million and changing 0.04% at the moment leaves the stock -24.99% off its SMA200. NCNO registered -50.03% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -34.47%.

The stock witnessed a -16.94% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.60%, and is -4.85% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.82% over the week and 5.68% over the month.

nCino Inc. (NCNO) has around 1681 employees, a market worth around $2.50B and $374.10M in sales. Fwd P/E is 64.62. Profit margin for the company is -23.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.20% and -53.39% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-4.30%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -10.60% this year.

nCino Inc. (NCNO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 110.90M, and float is at 109.17M with Short Float at 4.80%.

nCino Inc. (NCNO) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at nCino Inc. (NCNO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Sellers Jeanette,the company’sVP of Accounting. SEC filings show that Sellers Jeanette sold 696 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 06 at a price of $29.91 per share for a total of $20817.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18141.0 shares.

nCino Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 03 that Naude Pierre (CEO) sold a total of 6,474 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 03 and was made at $30.55 per share for $0.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.88 million shares of the NCNO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 03, Glover Joshua L (President & Chief Rev Officer) disposed off 2,955 shares at an average price of $30.55 for $90281.0. The insider now directly holds 261,166 shares of nCino Inc. (NCNO).