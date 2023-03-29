Are we looking at the next big move in Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK)?

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PLTK) is 27.14% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.81 and a high of $20.31 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PLTK stock was last observed hovering at around $10.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.08% off its average median price target of $13.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 62.69% off the consensus price target high of $29.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -8.2% lower than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.82, the stock is 7.29% and 7.22% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.54 million and changing -0.73% at the moment leaves the stock 2.97% off its SMA200. PLTK registered -42.54% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 12.47%.

The stock witnessed a 12.12% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 31.31%, and is -1.01% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.19% over the week and 5.16% over the month.

Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK) has around 3800 employees, a market worth around $3.99B and $2.62B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.61 and Fwd P/E is 11.93. Profit margin for the company is 10.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 38.54% and -46.73% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.80%).

Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Playtika Holding Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -9.10% this year.

Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 367.10M, and float is at 45.98M with Short Float at 6.09%.

Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK) Insider Activity

A total of 29 insider transactions have happened at Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Chau On,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that Chau On sold 500,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 22 at a price of $10.49 per share for a total of $5.25 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81.31 million shares.

Playtika Holding Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 09 that Gross Dana Rebecca (Director) sold a total of 15,262 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 09 and was made at $8.58 per share for $0.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the PLTK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 10, Playtika Holding UK II Ltd (10% Owner) disposed off 27,943,938 shares at an average price of $11.58 for $323.59 million. The insider now directly holds 184,260,997 shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK).

Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI) that is 5.97% higher over the past 12 months. Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) is -7.30% down on the 1-year trading charts.