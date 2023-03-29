Are we looking at the next big move in VNET Group Inc. (VNET)?

VNET Group Inc. (NASDAQ: VNET) is -43.56% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.90 and a high of $7.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VNET stock was last observed hovering at around $3.29 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09% off its average median price target of $34.41 for the next 12 months. It is also 94.34% off the consensus price target high of $56.50 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 86.73% higher than the price target low of $24.12 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.20, the stock is -7.64% and -33.71% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.32 million and changing -2.74% at the moment leaves the stock -38.53% off its SMA200. VNET registered -53.82% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -44.25%.

The stock witnessed a -21.76% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -43.26%, and is -5.04% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.35% over the week and 8.80% over the month.

VNET Group Inc. (VNET) has around 3221 employees, a market worth around $517.63M and $1.02B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -10.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.34% and -57.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.50%).

VNET Group Inc. (VNET) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for VNET Group Inc. (VNET) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

VNET Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/18/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 114.30% this year.

VNET Group Inc. (VNET) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 148.07M, and float is at 123.84M with Short Float at 4.93%.

VNET Group Inc. (VNET): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Equinix Inc. (EQIX) that is trading -3.81% down over the past 12 months and Baidu Inc. (BIDU) that is 9.16% higher over the same period.