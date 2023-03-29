BHP Group Limited (BHP) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -3.88% Change This Year

BHP Group Limited (NYSE: BHP) is -3.88% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $46.92 and a high of $71.52 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BHP stock was last observed hovering at around $58.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.26% off its average median price target of $61.72 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.33% off the consensus price target high of $75.81 offered by 24 analysts, but current levels are -24.33% lower than the price target low of $47.97 for the same period.

Currently trading at $59.64, the stock is -1.34% and -7.64% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.86 million and changing 2.16% at the moment leaves the stock 3.12% off its SMA200. BHP registered -11.23% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 25.64%.

The stock witnessed a -1.34% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.88%, and is 2.47% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.54% over the week and 1.84% over the month.

BHP Group Limited (BHP) has around 37908 employees, a market worth around $151.05B and $60.28B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.29. Profit margin for the company is 46.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 27.11% and -16.61% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (38.10%).

BHP Group Limited (BHP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BHP Group Limited (BHP) is a “Hold”. 24 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BHP Group Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/20/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 75.50% this year.

BHP Group Limited (BHP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.53B, and float is at 2.46B with Short Float at 0.22%.

BHP Group Limited (BHP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Rio Tinto Group (RIO) that is trading -16.93% down over the past 12 months.