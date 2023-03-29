Black Knight Inc. (BKI) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Black Knight Inc. (NYSE: BKI) is -10.11% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $53.85 and a high of $79.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BKI stock was last observed hovering at around $55.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.26% off its average median price target of $63.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.83% off the consensus price target high of $78.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 2.61% higher than the price target low of $57.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $55.51, the stock is -2.61% and -7.18% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.36 million and changing 0.47% at the moment leaves the stock -11.22% off its SMA200. BKI registered -6.04% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.28%.

The stock witnessed a -8.78% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.47%, and is -0.18% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.41% over the week and 2.08% over the month.

Black Knight Inc. (BKI) has around 6100 employees, a market worth around $8.71B and $1.55B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.07 and Fwd P/E is 21.32. Profit margin for the company is 29.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 3.09% and -30.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.90%).

Black Knight Inc. (BKI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Black Knight Inc. (BKI) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Black Knight Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 117.90% this year.

Black Knight Inc. (BKI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 154.40M, and float is at 150.82M with Short Float at 2.69%.

Black Knight Inc. (BKI) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Black Knight Inc. (BKI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 4 times.

Black Knight Inc. (BKI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NV5 Global Inc. (NVEE) that is -22.88% lower over the past 12 months. SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC) is -29.37% down on the 1-year trading charts.