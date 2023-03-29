Braskem S.A. (BAK) Is Down -17.61% in 2023 With Lots of Room to Run

Braskem S.A. (NYSE: BAK) is -17.61% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.26 and a high of $19.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BAK stock was last observed hovering at around $7.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.41%.

Currently trading at $7.58, the stock is 3.32% and -5.68% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.36 million and changing 5.72% at the moment leaves the stock -31.20% off its SMA200. BAK registered -60.46% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -25.76%.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -1.04% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.41%, and is 9.38% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.07% over the week and 4.55% over the month.

Braskem S.A. (BAK) has around 8126 employees, a market worth around $2.99B and $18.22B in sales. Fwd P/E is 17.23. Profit margin for the company is -0.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.09% and -61.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.80%).

Braskem S.A. (BAK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Braskem S.A. (BAK) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Braskem S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -102.40% this year.

Braskem S.A. (BAK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 398.27M, and float is at 101.75M with Short Float at 0.35%.

Braskem S.A. (BAK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) that is trading -27.75% down over the past 12 months and Celanese Corporation (CE) that is -28.32% lower over the same period. Yield10 Bioscience Inc. (YTEN) is -48.24% down on the 1-year trading charts.