Brinker International Inc. (EAT) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Brinker International Inc. (NYSE: EAT) is 12.44% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.47 and a high of $42.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EAT stock was last observed hovering at around $35.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.62% off its average median price target of $40.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.0% off the consensus price target high of $46.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -23.72% lower than the price target low of $29.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $35.88, the stock is -2.71% and -6.34% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.06 million and changing 1.76% at the moment leaves the stock 14.31% off its SMA200. EAT registered -0.55% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 43.35%.

The stock witnessed a -5.63% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.93%, and is -3.60% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.45% over the week and 4.28% over the month.

Brinker International Inc. (EAT) has around 62025 employees, a market worth around $1.60B and $3.98B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.72 and Fwd P/E is 9.82. Profit margin for the company is 1.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 67.12% and -14.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.80%).

Brinker International Inc. (EAT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Brinker International Inc. (EAT) is a “Hold”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 13 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Brinker International Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -8.70% this year.

Brinker International Inc. (EAT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 44.00M, and float is at 43.09M with Short Float at 12.87%.

Brinker International Inc. (EAT) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at Brinker International Inc. (EAT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Comings Douglas N.,the company’sSVP & COO, Chili’s. SEC filings show that Comings Douglas N. sold 500 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 08 at a price of $40.51 per share for a total of $20255.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31421.0 shares.

Brinker International Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 08 that Allen Wade (SVP, Chief Digital Officer) sold a total of 347 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 08 and was made at $40.73 per share for $14133.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 24763.0 shares of the EAT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 07, Allen Wade (SVP, Chief Digital Officer) disposed off 3,537 shares at an average price of $39.94 for $0.14 million. The insider now directly holds 25,110 shares of Brinker International Inc. (EAT).

Brinker International Inc. (EAT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Flanigan’s Enterprises Inc. (BDL) that is trading -6.04% down over the past 12 months and Dine Brands Global Inc. (DIN) that is -11.93% lower over the same period. Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN) is 20.00% up on the 1-year trading charts.