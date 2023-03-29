Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) on Track to Reach $117.25 in a Year

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE: CP) is 1.88% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $65.17 and a high of $84.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CP stock was last observed hovering at around $75.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.19% off its average median price target of $117.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 54.25% off the consensus price target high of $166.10 offered by analysts, but current levels are 26.88% higher than the price target low of $103.92 for the same period.

Currently trading at $75.99, the stock is -0.16% and -1.80% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.8 million and changing 0.25% at the moment leaves the stock 0.66% off its SMA200. CP registered -8.37% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 10.74%.

The stock witnessed a -1.64% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.68%, and is -1.64% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.07% over the week and 2.57% over the month.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) has around 12754 employees, a market worth around $96.58B and $8.81B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.16 and Fwd P/E is 14.54. Profit margin for the company is 39.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.61% and -9.77% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.60%).

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/25/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -9.70% this year.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 930.30M, and float is at 929.94M with Short Float at 1.54%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) Insider Activity

A total of 60 insider transactions have happened at Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 32 and purchases happening 28 times.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) that is trading -27.80% down over the past 12 months and Canadian National Railway Company (CNI) that is -15.59% lower over the same period. CSX Corporation (CSX) is -21.15% down on the 1-year trading charts.