Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR) Analysis & Forecast for 2023

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (NYSE: EBR) is -18.28% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.67 and a high of $10.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EBR stock was last observed hovering at around $6.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.35% off its average median price target of $12.04 for the next 12 months. It is also 53.75% off the consensus price target high of $14.01 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 37.21% higher than the price target low of $10.32 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.48, the stock is 4.24% and -7.12% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.09 million and changing 5.71% at the moment leaves the stock -20.99% off its SMA200. EBR registered -15.07% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -22.49%.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -3.28% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -23.04%, and is 9.64% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.07% over the week and 3.38% over the month.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR) has around 12126 employees, a market worth around $14.90B and $38.56B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.65 and Fwd P/E is 6.61. Distance from 52-week low is 14.29% and -37.60% from its 52-week high.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR) is a “Buy”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 32.30% this year.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.02B, and float is at 2.02B with Short Float at 0.12%.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) that is trading -10.36% down over the past 12 months and Alcoa Corporation (AA) that is -55.93% lower over the same period. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) is -27.75% down on the 1-year trading charts.