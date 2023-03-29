Check out this: Hello Group Inc. (MOMO) could be on the verge of a big rally

Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO) is -2.45% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.09 and a high of $11.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MOMO stock was last observed hovering at around $8.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.36%.

Currently trading at $8.76, the stock is 2.32% and -8.16% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.44 million and changing 4.29% at the moment leaves the stock 33.32% off its SMA200. MOMO registered 39.01% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 90.85%.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -2.01% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.78%, and is 2.94% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.24% over the week and 4.51% over the month.

Hello Group Inc. (MOMO) has around 2051 employees, a market worth around $1.68B and $1.86B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.41 and Fwd P/E is 6.39. Profit margin for the company is 11.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 113.92% and -24.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.80%).

Hello Group Inc. (MOMO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hello Group Inc. (MOMO) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 148.60% this year.

Hello Group Inc. (MOMO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 188.92M, and float is at 139.87M with Short Float at 3.69%.

Hello Group Inc. (MOMO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) that is trading -35.07% down over the past 12 months and VeriSign Inc. (VRSN) that is -5.39% lower over the same period. Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) is -2.52% down on the 1-year trading charts.