Check out this: Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) could be on the verge of a big rally

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE: HBM) is -0.59% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.08 and a high of $8.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HBM stock was last observed hovering at around $4.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09% off its average median price target of $7.33 for the next 12 months. It is also 50.68% off the consensus price target high of $10.22 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are 1.75% higher than the price target low of $5.13 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.04, the stock is 3.87% and -3.27% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.88 million and changing 1.82% at the moment leaves the stock 7.68% off its SMA200. HBM registered -37.16% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 32.28%.

The stock witnessed a 1.61% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.51%, and is 3.07% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.51% over the week and 4.18% over the month.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) has around 2505 employees, a market worth around $1.83B and $2.00B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.70 and Fwd P/E is 6.20. Profit margin for the company is 4.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 63.64% and -38.76% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.70%).

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 128.70% this year.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 261.96M, and float is at 261.63M with Short Float at 3.01%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Western Copper and Gold Corporation (WRN) that is trading -19.74% down over the past 12 months and PolyMet Mining Corp. (PLM) that is -35.59% lower over the same period. Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) is -4.94% down on the 1-year trading charts.