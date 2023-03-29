Check out this: PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) could be on the verge of a big rally

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE: PAGS) is -4.69% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.51 and a high of $21.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PAGS stock was last observed hovering at around $8.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.33% off its average median price target of $61.87 for the next 12 months. It is also 95.89% off the consensus price target high of $202.91 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are 80.02% higher than the price target low of $41.70 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.33, the stock is -0.38% and -7.18% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.0 million and changing 4.12% at the moment leaves the stock -26.97% off its SMA200. PAGS registered -57.76% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -33.94%.

The stock witnessed a -3.81% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.36%, and is 0.60% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.49% over the week and 5.24% over the month.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) has around 8387 employees, a market worth around $2.70B and $2.89B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.70 and Fwd P/E is 1.37. Profit margin for the company is 9.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.92% and -62.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (42.20%).

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) is a “Overweight”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/31/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 30.20% this year.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 325.98M, and float is at 200.03M with Short Float at 1.98%.