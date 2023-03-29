Check out this: TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC) could be on the verge of a big rally

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ: TMC) is -8.04% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.51 and a high of $2.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TMC stock was last observed hovering at around $0.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09%.

Currently trading at $0.71, the stock is -21.31% and -26.22% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.56 million and changing -10.95% at the moment leaves the stock -24.44% off its SMA200. TMC registered -54.02% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -29.89%.

The stock witnessed a -22.54% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 28.77%, and is -17.37% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.63% over the week and 8.00% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 38.57% and -75.50% from its 52-week high.

TMC the metals company Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/08/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -174.30% this year.

TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 239.74M, and float is at 167.14M with Short Float at 2.76%.

TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Barron Gerard,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Barron Gerard bought 42,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 30 at a price of $0.71 per share for a total of $29820.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 15.46 million shares.

TMC the metals company Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 29 that Shesky Craig (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 36,735 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 29 and was made at $0.80 per share for $29458.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.64 million shares of the TMC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 30, O’Sullivan Anthony (Chief Development Officer) disposed off 50,686 shares at an average price of $1.04 for $52860.0. The insider now directly holds 312,500 shares of TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC).