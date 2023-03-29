Check out this: Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN) could be on the verge of a big rally

Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE: TCN) is -4.02% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.18 and a high of $16.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TCN stock was last observed hovering at around $7.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $9.66 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.08% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are 12.94% higher than the price target low of $8.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.40, the stock is -5.22% and -10.82% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.48 million and changing -0.54% at the moment leaves the stock -19.24% off its SMA200. TCN registered -54.68% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -16.38%.

The stock witnessed a -9.98% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.01%, and is -2.25% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.33% over the week and 3.49% over the month.

Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN) has around 1010 employees, a market worth around $2.76B and $1.10B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2.17 and Fwd P/E is 18.50. Distance from 52-week low is 2.99% and -55.02% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.90%).

Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN) is a “Buy”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tricon Residential Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 21.40% this year.

Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 274.51M, and float is at 266.06M with Short Float at 1.27%.

Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN) Insider Activity

A total of 92 insider transactions have happened at Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 89 times.