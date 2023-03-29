CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) 2023 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 53.58% Upside

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAY) is 40.67% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.67 and a high of $10.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CBAY stock was last observed hovering at around $8.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09% off its average median price target of $13.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 53.58% off the consensus price target high of $19.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -10.25% lower than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.82, the stock is 0.01% and 6.81% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.07 million and changing 1.03% at the moment leaves the stock 82.56% off its SMA200. CBAY registered 178.23% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 154.91%.

The stock witnessed a 12.50% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 60.95%, and is -1.56% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.44% over the week and 6.35% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 428.11% and -12.24% from its 52-week high.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) is a “Buy”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 4.70% this year.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 87.81M, and float is at 80.92M with Short Float at 9.45%.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Shah Sujal,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Shah Sujal bought 51,301 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 06 at a price of $1.95 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.17 million shares.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) that is trading -6.93% down over the past 12 months and Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that is -24.23% lower over the same period. Xencor Inc. (XNCR) is -0.96% down on the 1-year trading charts.