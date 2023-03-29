Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) down -11.30% since start of the year

Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX: DNN) is -11.30% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.91 and a high of $1.83 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DNN stock was last observed hovering at around $0.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03%.

Currently trading at $1.02, the stock is -7.41% and -18.26% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.75 million and changing 3.03% at the moment leaves the stock -14.51% off its SMA200. DNN registered -38.92% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -3.77%.

The stock witnessed a -18.40% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.07%, and is 0.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.24% over the week and 5.41% over the month.

Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) has around 66 employees, a market worth around $867.58M and $12.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 78.46. Profit margin for the company is 84.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.09% and -44.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.60%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -26.70% this year.

Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 823.61M, and float is at 810.72M with Short Float at 5.03%.

Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 6 times.

Denison Mines Corp. (DNN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) that is trading -44.43% down over the past 12 months and Cameco Corporation (CCJ) that is -12.00% lower over the same period. Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) is -41.80% down on the 1-year trading charts.