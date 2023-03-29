Doximity Inc. (DOCS) down -6.14% since start of the year

Doximity Inc. (NYSE: DOCS) is -6.14% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.91 and a high of $54.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DOCS stock was last observed hovering at around $32.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.28% off its average median price target of $37.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.98% off the consensus price target high of $47.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -12.5% lower than the price target low of $28.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $31.50, the stock is -1.78% and -5.90% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.96 million and changing -3.90% at the moment leaves the stock -6.50% off its SMA200. DOCS registered -34.81% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 2.51%.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -3.96% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.87%, and is -4.20% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.35% over the week and 4.38% over the month.

Doximity Inc. (DOCS) has around 973 employees, a market worth around $6.17B and $401.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 56.55 and Fwd P/E is 39.42. Profit margin for the company is 29.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 37.49% and -42.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.60%).

Doximity Inc. (DOCS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Doximity Inc. (DOCS) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Doximity Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/17/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 476.70% this year.

Doximity Inc. (DOCS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 192.81M, and float is at 115.73M with Short Float at 8.30%.

Doximity Inc. (DOCS) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Doximity Inc. (DOCS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Cabral Timothy S,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Cabral Timothy S sold 7,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 15 at a price of $35.00 per share for a total of $0.26 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4714.0 shares.

Doximity Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 14 that Cabral Timothy S (Director) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 14 and was made at $32.55 per share for $0.33 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4714.0 shares of the DOCS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 02, Bryson Anna (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 25,000 shares at an average price of $40.00 for $1.0 million. The insider now directly holds 104,763 shares of Doximity Inc. (DOCS).