Ecopetrol S.A. (EC) Is Down -1.91% in 2023 With Lots of Room to Run

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE: EC) is -1.91% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.59 and a high of $18.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EC stock was last observed hovering at around $9.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.28% off its average median price target of $57973.40 for the next 12 months. It is also 99.99% off the consensus price target high of $74323.94 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 99.98% higher than the price target low of $47296.05 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.27, the stock is -2.84% and -5.86% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.4 million and changing 2.80% at the moment leaves the stock -1.65% off its SMA200. EC registered -42.04% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 18.87%.

The stock witnessed a -9.03% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.39%, and is 0.49% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.21% over the week and 3.95% over the month.

Ecopetrol S.A. (EC) has around 9150 employees, a market worth around $21.18B and $33.54B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.00 and Fwd P/E is 4.54. Profit margin for the company is 16.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.56% and -44.38% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.20%).

Ecopetrol S.A. (EC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ecopetrol S.A. (EC) is a “Hold”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ecopetrol S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 889.00% this year.

Ecopetrol S.A. (EC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.06B, and float is at 221.63M with Short Float at 2.49%.

Ecopetrol S.A. (EC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) that is trading -27.75% down over the past 12 months and Eni S.p.A. (E) that is -8.58% lower over the same period. YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) is 126.10% up on the 1-year trading charts.