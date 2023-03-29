Formula One Group (FWONK): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:FWONK Stock Is Going Next

Formula One Group (NASDAQ: FWONK) is 23.95% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $50.00 and a high of $76.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FWONK stock was last observed hovering at around $74.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.83% off its average median price target of $79.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 9.63% off the consensus price target high of $82.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -23.5% lower than the price target low of $60.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $74.10, the stock is 3.82% and 4.99% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.26 million and changing -1.11% at the moment leaves the stock 15.99% off its SMA200. FWONK registered 11.34% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 27.76%.

The stock witnessed a 6.83% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 23.73%, and is 1.31% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.21% over the week and 3.25% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 34.15 and Fwd P/E is 70.57. Distance from 52-week low is 48.20% and -2.69% from its 52-week high.

Formula One Group (FWONK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Formula One Group (FWONK) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Formula One Group is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -67.90% this year.

Formula One Group (FWONK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 207.40M, and float is at 199.72M with Short Float at 2.81%.

Formula One Group (FWONK) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Formula One Group (FWONK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Wendling Brian J,the company’sCAO/PFO. SEC filings show that Wendling Brian J sold 9,058 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 21 at a price of $73.22 per share for a total of $0.66 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8137.0 shares.

Formula One Group disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 16 that MAFFEI GREGORY B (President, CEO) bought a total of 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 16 and was made at $26.71 per share for $1.34 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4.2 million shares of the FWONK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 16, MAFFEI GREGORY B (President, CEO) disposed off 78,411 shares at an average price of $71.55 for $5.61 million. The insider now directly holds 1,043,898 shares of Formula One Group (FWONK).

Formula One Group (FWONK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Apple Inc. (AAPL) that is trading -9.77% down over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) that is -28.38% lower over the same period. Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is -28.69% down on the 1-year trading charts.