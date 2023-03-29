Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) Is Down -4.49% in 2023 With Lots of Room to Run

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH) is -4.49% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.51 and a high of $21.26 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FRSH stock was last observed hovering at around $13.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.21% off its average median price target of $18.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.8% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -0.36% lower than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.05, the stock is -2.23% and -8.06% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.31 million and changing 1.52% at the moment leaves the stock -1.12% off its SMA200. FRSH registered -30.10% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 8.83%.

The stock witnessed a -5.70% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.52%, and is 0.72% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.57% over the week and 4.46% over the month.

Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) has around 5400 employees, a market worth around $4.08B and $498.00M in sales. Fwd P/E is 216.15. Profit margin for the company is -46.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 33.68% and -33.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-23.30%).

Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Freshworks Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 92.10% this year.

Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 288.57M, and float is at 158.33M with Short Float at 6.38%.

Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) Insider Activity

A total of 69 insider transactions have happened at Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 55 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Epstein Stacey,the company’sChief Marketing Officer. SEC filings show that Epstein Stacey sold 162,187 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 14 at a price of $14.27 per share for a total of $2.31 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97576.0 shares.

Freshworks Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 10 that Flower Johanna (Director) sold a total of 4,700 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 10 and was made at $13.71 per share for $64424.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 17506.0 shares of the FRSH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 10, Taylor Jennifer H (Director) disposed off 4,685 shares at an average price of $13.73 for $64330.0. The insider now directly holds 17,190 shares of Freshworks Inc. (FRSH).