Globus Medical Inc. (GMED) on Track to Reach $65.00 in a Year

Globus Medical Inc. (NYSE: GMED) is -28.37% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $50.92 and a high of $81.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GMED stock was last observed hovering at around $53.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.17% off its average median price target of $65.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.91% off the consensus price target high of $77.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are 12.79% higher than the price target low of $61.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $53.20, the stock is -2.88% and -16.14% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.89 million and changing -0.32% at the moment leaves the stock -16.56% off its SMA200. GMED registered -25.06% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -8.83%.

The stock witnessed a -9.59% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -27.97%, and is 0.04% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.10% over the week and 2.39% over the month.

Globus Medical Inc. (GMED) has around 2600 employees, a market worth around $5.25B and $1.02B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 28.57 and Fwd P/E is 20.79. Profit margin for the company is 18.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 4.48% and -34.95% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.50%).

Globus Medical Inc. (GMED) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Globus Medical Inc. (GMED) is a “Hold”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Globus Medical Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 28.70% this year.

Globus Medical Inc. (GMED) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 99.96M, and float is at 76.61M with Short Float at 5.91%.

Globus Medical Inc. (GMED) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Globus Medical Inc. (GMED) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Pfeil Keith W,the company’sSVP, Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Pfeil Keith W sold 29,167 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 02 at a price of $77.57 per share for a total of $2.26 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Globus Medical Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 01 that Huller Kelly (SVP, GC, Corporate Secretary) sold a total of 7,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 01 and was made at $75.00 per share for $0.56 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the GMED stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 19, Davidar David D (Director) disposed off 31,500 shares at an average price of $78.03 for $2.46 million. The insider now directly holds 601,275 shares of Globus Medical Inc. (GMED).

Globus Medical Inc. (GMED): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NuVasive Inc. (NUVA) that is trading -27.13% down over the past 12 months and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH) that is 0.69% higher over the same period. Stryker Corporation (SYK) is 4.29% up on the 1-year trading charts.