Heron Therapeutics Inc. (HRTX) Is Down -35.60% in 2023 With Lots of Room to Run

Heron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: HRTX) is -35.60% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.72 and a high of $6.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HRTX stock was last observed hovering at around $1.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.12%.

Currently trading at $1.61, the stock is -27.86% and -36.90% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.53 million and changing -6.94% at the moment leaves the stock -50.05% off its SMA200. HRTX registered -70.73% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -58.29%.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -30.60% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -37.35%, and is -26.32% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.99% over the week and 8.94% over the month.

Heron Therapeutics Inc. (HRTX) has around 302 employees, a market worth around $207.48M and $98.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is -6.40% and -74.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-96.10%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 10.50% this year.

Heron Therapeutics Inc. (HRTX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 118.89M, and float is at 118.32M with Short Float at 19.27%.

Heron Therapeutics Inc. (HRTX) Insider Activity

A total of 38 insider transactions have happened at Heron Therapeutics Inc. (HRTX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 28 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MANHARD KIMBERLY,the company’sEVP, Drug Development. SEC filings show that MANHARD KIMBERLY sold 1,504 shares of the company’s common stock on May 03 at a price of $4.76 per share for a total of $7154.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10872.0 shares.

Heron Therapeutics Inc. (HRTX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND) that is trading -0.23% down over the past 12 months and Pacira BioSciences Inc. (PCRX) that is -47.82% lower over the same period. Surmodics Inc. (SRDX) is -48.11% down on the 1-year trading charts.