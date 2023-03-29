Is AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) a good stock to buy now?

AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE: AER) is -9.21% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $37.20 and a high of $66.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AER stock was last observed hovering at around $51.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.47%.

Currently trading at $52.95, the stock is -6.08% and -11.91% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.47 million and changing 2.86% at the moment leaves the stock 1.70% off its SMA200. AER registered -2.38% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 33.21%.

The stock witnessed a -14.98% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.58%, and is -0.19% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.31% over the week and 3.89% over the month.

AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) has around 641 employees, a market worth around $13.26B and $6.78B in sales. Fwd P/E is 6.06. Profit margin for the company is -10.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 42.34% and -20.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.90%).

AerCap Holdings N.V. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -145.00% this year.

AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 241.07M, and float is at 239.23M with Short Float at 1.11%.

AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Mega Matrix Corp. (MPU) that is trading -37.96% down over the past 12 months and Air Lease Corporation (AL) that is -16.35% lower over the same period. Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH) is -19.05% down on the 1-year trading charts.