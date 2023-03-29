Is Easterly Government Properties Inc. (DEA) a good stock to buy now?

Easterly Government Properties Inc. (NYSE: DEA) is -7.57% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.27 and a high of $20.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DEA stock was last observed hovering at around $12.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.53%.

Currently trading at $13.19, the stock is -5.77% and -12.73% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.73 million and changing 4.19% at the moment leaves the stock -20.14% off its SMA200. DEA registered -35.78% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.84%.

The stock witnessed a -12.24% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.92%, and is -0.75% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.74% over the week and 2.78% over the month.

Easterly Government Properties Inc. (DEA) has around 54 employees, a market worth around $1.17B and $293.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 38.79 and Fwd P/E is 164.87. Profit margin for the company is 10.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.50% and -37.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.60%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -2.70% this year.

Easterly Government Properties Inc. (DEA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 90.78M, and float is at 90.47M with Short Float at 9.23%.

Easterly Government Properties Inc. (DEA) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Easterly Government Properties Inc. (DEA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Easterly Government Properties Inc. (DEA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Urban Edge Properties (UE) that is trading -24.89% down over the past 12 months and Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) that is -33.86% lower over the same period.