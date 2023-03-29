Is Edison International (EIX) a good stock to buy now?

Edison International (NYSE: EIX) is 7.98% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $54.45 and a high of $73.32 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EIX stock was last observed hovering at around $68.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.17%.

Currently trading at $68.70, the stock is 1.96% and 1.87% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.5 million and changing 0.25% at the moment leaves the stock 6.15% off its SMA200. EIX registered -0.13% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 8.75%.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 0.84% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.40%, and is 1.31% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.62% over the week and 2.65% over the month.

Edison International (EIX) has around 13388 employees, a market worth around $25.39B and $17.22B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 43.13 and Fwd P/E is 13.39. Profit margin for the company is 3.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 26.17% and -6.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.60%).

Edison International (EIX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Edison International (EIX) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -20.00% this year.

Edison International (EIX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 382.63M, and float is at 382.22M with Short Float at 2.23%.

Edison International (EIX) Insider Activity

A total of 56 insider transactions have happened at Edison International (EIX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 36 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by CHANG VANESSA C L,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that CHANG VANESSA C L bought 111 shares of the company’s common stock on May 02 at a price of $69.30 per share for a total of $7692.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6178.0 shares.

Edison International (EIX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) that is trading -10.36% down over the past 12 months and The Southern Company (SO) that is -3.58% lower over the same period. Dominion Energy Inc. (D) is -34.83% down on the 1-year trading charts.