Is HUYA Inc. (HUYA) a good stock to buy now?

HUYA Inc. (NYSE: HUYA) is -15.19% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.64 and a high of $6.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HUYA stock was last observed hovering at around $3.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $26.45 for the next 12 months. It is also 92.94% off the consensus price target high of $47.43 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 82.6% higher than the price target low of $19.25 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.35, the stock is -16.04% and -29.73% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.74 million and changing -1.18% at the moment leaves the stock -5.17% off its SMA200. HUYA registered -35.95% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 36.73%.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -24.04% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.70%, and is 0.90% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.48% over the week and 6.63% over the month.

HUYA Inc. (HUYA) has around 2067 employees, a market worth around $815.05M and $1.35B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -5.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 104.27% and -48.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-7.30%).

HUYA Inc. (HUYA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for HUYA Inc. (HUYA) is a “Hold”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.10, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

HUYA Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/16/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -183.80% this year.

HUYA Inc. (HUYA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 242.78M, and float is at 87.84M with Short Float at 3.58%.

HUYA Inc. (HUYA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) that is trading -28.69% down over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) that is -28.38% lower over the same period. Meta Platforms Inc. (META) is -9.53% down on the 1-year trading charts.