Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -9.97% Change This Year

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) is -9.97% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.79 and a high of $12.53 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The JMIA stock was last observed hovering at around $2.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.2% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 3.67% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.89, the stock is -8.60% and -20.78% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.08 million and changing -3.02% at the moment leaves the stock -43.80% off its SMA200. JMIA registered -67.20% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -50.43%.

The stock witnessed a -13.99% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.97%, and is -12.16% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.90% over the week and 6.66% over the month.

Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) has around 4484 employees, a market worth around $288.64M and $221.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 3.58% and -76.94% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-123.80%).

Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) is a “Underweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Jumia Technologies AG is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/16/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -4.80% this year.

Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 99.88M, and float is at 99.88M with Short Float at 8.48%.

Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is trading -40.99% down over the past 12 months and Meta Platforms Inc. (META) that is -9.53% lower over the same period.