KMB Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) Now

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE: KMB) is -3.08% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $108.74 and a high of $144.53 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The KMB stock was last observed hovering at around $130.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.25%.

Currently trading at $131.57, the stock is 4.49% and 2.34% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.56 million and changing 0.96% at the moment leaves the stock 2.09% off its SMA200. KMB registered 9.39% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 10.77%.

The stock witnessed a 4.21% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.07%, and is 2.77% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.53% over the week and 1.50% over the month.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) has around 44000 employees, a market worth around $43.34B and $20.18B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 23.01 and Fwd P/E is 19.47. Profit margin for the company is 9.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.00% and -8.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (23.70%).

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/24/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 6.80% this year.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 337.70M, and float is at 336.94M with Short Float at 2.31%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hsu Michael D.,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Hsu Michael D. sold 41,698 shares of the company’s common stock on May 12 at a price of $140.08 per share for a total of $5.84 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89593.0 shares.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 05 that Wilkinson Tristram (President, APAC) sold a total of 2,069 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 05 and was made at $137.17 per share for $0.28 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 14102.0 shares of the KMB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 03, Cunningham Doug (President, EMEA) disposed off 4,242 shares at an average price of $137.00 for $0.58 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB).

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -14.19% down over the past 12 months and The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) that is -4.23% lower over the same period.