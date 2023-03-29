Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) – The 1.63% Upside Potential Remains

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE: PHG) is 8.67% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.75 and a high of $31.82 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PHG stock was last observed hovering at around $16.45 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.16% off its average median price target of $16.56 for the next 12 months. It is also 50.05% off the consensus price target high of $32.61 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -66.22% lower than the price target low of $9.80 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.29, the stock is -0.91% and -3.06% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.05 million and changing -0.97% at the moment leaves the stock -4.12% off its SMA200. PHG registered -45.65% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 4.96%.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -2.63% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.26%, and is -1.87% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.36% over the week and 2.27% over the month.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) has around 77233 employees, a market worth around $14.85B and $19.31B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -9.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 38.64% and -48.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.90%).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) is a “Underweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 6 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/24/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -375.10% this year.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 889.18M, and float is at 880.51M with Short Float at 0.38%.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hologic Inc. (HOLX) that is trading 3.66% up over the past 12 months.