Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:LVS Stock Is Going Next

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS) is 13.54% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $28.88 and a high of $60.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LVS stock was last observed hovering at around $54.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.32%.

Currently trading at $54.58, the stock is -3.37% and -3.62% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.27 million and changing 0.59% at the moment leaves the stock 24.09% off its SMA200. LVS registered 39.23% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 37.62%.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -2.57% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.33%, and is -1.05% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.36% over the week and 2.81% over the month.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) has around 35500 employees, a market worth around $42.01B and $4.11B in sales. Fwd P/E is 19.83. Profit margin for the company is 44.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 89.02% and -10.51% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-4.80%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 7.60% this year.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 764.00M, and float is at 330.09M with Short Float at 4.74%.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 2 times.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) that is trading 39.23% up over the past 12 months and DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) that is -3.24% lower over the same period. MGM Resorts International (MGM) is -0.92% down on the 1-year trading charts.