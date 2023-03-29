Leonardo DRS Inc. (DRS) – The 25.16% Upside Potential Remains

Leonardo DRS Inc. (NASDAQ: DRS) is -9.23% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.51 and a high of $16.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DRS stock was last observed hovering at around $12.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.25% off its average median price target of $15.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.95% off the consensus price target high of $19.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 17.14% higher than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.60, the stock is -9.36% and -10.91% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.09 million and changing -9.73% at the moment leaves the stock 3.05% off its SMA200. DRS registered -18.82% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 12.51%.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -10.84% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.79%, and is -10.29% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.76% over the week and 2.83% over the month.

Leonardo DRS Inc. (DRS) has around 308 employees, a market worth around $5.99B and $109.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 105.45 and Fwd P/E is 16.11. Profit margin for the company is 5.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 54.46% and -30.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.20%).

Leonardo DRS Inc. (DRS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Leonardo DRS Inc. (DRS) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Leonardo DRS Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/24/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 295.60% this year.

Leonardo DRS Inc. (DRS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 49.59M, and float is at 46.60M with Short Float at 3.65%.

Leonardo DRS Inc. (DRS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) that is trading 3.92% up over the past 12 months and Innovative Solutions and Support Inc. (ISSC) that is -6.34% lower over the same period.