Liberty Global plc (LBTYA) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ: LBTYA) is -0.58% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.22 and a high of $26.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LBTYA stock was last observed hovering at around $18.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.12% off its average median price target of $25.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 62.36% off the consensus price target high of $50.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are 5.9% higher than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.82, the stock is -1.69% and -7.51% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.3 million and changing 0.64% at the moment leaves the stock -4.58% off its SMA200. LBTYA registered -27.28% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 17.77%.

The stock witnessed a -10.04% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.16%, and is -2.44% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.64% over the week and 2.82% over the month.

Liberty Global plc (LBTYA) has around 10100 employees, a market worth around $8.89B and $7.20B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 57.55. Profit margin for the company is 20.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.65% and -28.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.50%).

Liberty Global plc (LBTYA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Liberty Global plc (LBTYA) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Liberty Global plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -94.90% this year.

Liberty Global plc (LBTYA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 459.31M, and float is at 419.33M with Short Float at 1.36%.

Liberty Global plc (LBTYA) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HALL BRYAN H,the company’sEVP, Gen Counsel & Secretary. SEC filings show that HALL BRYAN H sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 07 at a price of $20.76 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

Liberty Global plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 23 that Waldron Jason (SVP & CAO) sold a total of 7,193 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 23 and was made at $20.40 per share for $0.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 35683.0 shares of the LBTYA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 22, Waldron Jason (SVP & CAO) disposed off 10,803 shares at an average price of $20.25 for $0.22 million. The insider now directly holds 92,419 shares of Liberty Global plc (LBTYA).

Liberty Global plc (LBTYA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR) that is trading -38.10% down over the past 12 months and Shaw Communications Inc. (SJR) that is -8.31% lower over the same period. Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI) is -14.55% down on the 1-year trading charts.