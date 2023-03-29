LivePerson Inc. (LPSN) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

LivePerson Inc. (NASDAQ: LPSN) is -59.86% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.57 and a high of $26.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LPSN stock was last observed hovering at around $3.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.35% off its average median price target of $5.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 41.86% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -1.75% lower than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.07, the stock is -46.65% and -63.69% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.46 million and changing 9.41% at the moment leaves the stock -65.27% off its SMA200. LPSN registered -82.97% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -56.42%.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -65.54% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -57.52%, and is 2.01% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.15% over the week and 10.10% over the month.

LivePerson Inc. (LPSN) has around 1301 employees, a market worth around $323.93M and $514.80M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -43.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.01% and -84.73% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-27.70%).

LivePerson Inc. (LPSN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for LivePerson Inc. (LPSN) is a “Hold”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

LivePerson Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -68.70% this year.

LivePerson Inc. (LPSN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 75.87M, and float is at 70.44M with Short Float at 8.08%.

LivePerson Inc. (LPSN) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at LivePerson Inc. (LPSN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Wesemann William,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Wesemann William bought 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 23 at a price of $3.91 per share for a total of $78200.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.21 million shares.

LivePerson Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 01 that Collins John DeNeen (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 412 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 01 and was made at $10.79 per share for $4445.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.22 million shares of the LPSN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 22, Osumi Norman M. (Chief Accounting Officer) disposed off 475 shares at an average price of $23.86 for $11334.0. The insider now directly holds 8,235 shares of LivePerson Inc. (LPSN).

LivePerson Inc. (LPSN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Salesforce Inc. (CRM) that is trading -8.88% down over the past 12 months and eGain Corporation (EGAN) that is -34.89% lower over the same period. Oracle Corporation (ORCL) is 9.94% up on the 1-year trading charts.