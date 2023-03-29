Magna International Inc. (MGA) 2023 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 27.23% Upside

Magna International Inc. (NYSE: MGA) is -9.33% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $45.58 and a high of $68.92 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MGA stock was last observed hovering at around $50.68 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.26% off its average median price target of $61.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.23% off the consensus price target high of $70.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -8.38% lower than the price target low of $47.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $50.94, the stock is -3.89% and -12.00% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.09 million and changing 0.51% at the moment leaves the stock -11.49% off its SMA200. MGA registered -19.86% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -0.04%.

The stock witnessed a -7.93% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.13%, and is -1.03% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.23% over the week and 2.23% over the month.

Magna International Inc. (MGA) has around 168000 employees, a market worth around $14.81B and $37.84B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.23 and Fwd P/E is 8.09. Profit margin for the company is 1.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.76% and -26.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.40%).

Magna International Inc. (MGA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Magna International Inc. (MGA) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Magna International Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -59.30% this year.

Magna International Inc. (MGA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 285.90M, and float is at 285.60M with Short Float at 1.38%.

Magna International Inc. (MGA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Strattec Security Corporation (STRT) that is -42.65% lower over the past 12 months. BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) is 23.53% up on the 1-year trading charts.